ISLAMABAD - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government yesterday protested federal government’s decision to take the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) under its control.

KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak met with Federal Minister for Water and Power, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, and expressed grave concern over the proposed amendments to the Nepra Act 1997.

Registering his protest, he also told Asif that his ministry’s taking control of Nepra will compromise the autonomy of the regulator.

The Peshawar High Court earlier this month had suspended the notification issued by the federal government to place administrative control of Nepra under power ministry.

The chief ministers of KP and Balochistan along with chief secretaries met with the federal minister on the directives of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

At the previous CCI meeting too, KP and Sindh had opposed the proposed amendments to Nepra Act and placing it under water and power ministry. The Council had therefore asked the power ministry to come up with a consensus on the issue after taking input from the provinces.

Water and Power Secretary Younus Dagha and other senior officials also attended yesterday’s meeting, which also discussed formulation of National Flood Protection Plan and the National Water Policy.

Talking to media later, Pervez Khattak said: “We have conveyed our concern to the federal government regarding an amendment to Nepra Act and bring the regulatory body under the control of the line [water and power] ministry… We will make a decision keeping in view both the provincial and national interests.”

At the meeting, Khawaja Asif said that the proposed amendments were in initial stages, assuring the KP CM that the centre will try to fully satisfy the provinces regarding their reservations in the next few meetings.

Both the minister and Secretary Younus Dagha briefed Khattak and said that they had no bad intention.

“This is just an administrative decision and there will be no interference in the functioning and decisions of the regulator,” the secretary said.

As chief ministers of the Punjab and Sindh provinces themselves were not present, so it was decided that the amendments to Nepra Act would be discussed thoroughly at the next meeting.

The centre also shared the proposed National Flood Protection Plan’s draft with the representatives of the provinces.

Sindh protested that two provisions that were part of the earlier policy were missing from the draft. In the earlier policy, financing of the capital work was the responsibility of the federal government while the repair was the duty of provinces. However, the centre assured that the draft will be fine-tuned and these provisions will be included in the final draft.

The water policy draft was also shared with the provinces. The provincial representatives took the draft with them and said they will take up it with their respective experts and irrigation departments.

The centre and provinces will also hold several more meetings on these plans.

A statement issued by the federal government said that it was mutually agreed that the Nepra law would be amended in order to assure efficient and reliable power system so as to improve the country’s energy security. This would require modernisation of the regulatory framework, and develop Nepra into an institution which meets the highest standards of independence granted to electricity regulators globally.

It said, the representatives of the federal and provincial governments agreed to measures introduced for strengthening the composition and regulatory powers of Nepra, including the introduction of better qualification criteria for the chairman and provincial nominees on the regulatory authority.

At the same time indemnities for acts done in good faith have also been proposed to strengthen the decision making and independence of Nepra, while empowering them with strong tools of regulatory enforcement such as the power to undertake investigations, and impose penalties for violations of the laws governing the electricity sector. These powers did not previously exist in the Nepra Act itself.

In order to reduce the burden of litigation on the civil courts, an Appellate Tribunal comprising technical and financial members, and chaired by a former High Court judge has also been recommended, which is expected to provide independent, speedy and efficient relief to persons aggrieved by an order of Nepra.

For enhancing transparency of regulation to better serve consumer interests, the requirement of a declaration of direct and indirect conflicts of interests by the members and chairman of the authority, as well as the employees of Nepra have also been inserted.

Moreover, to achieve the common objective of the federal and provincial governments to move towards a competitive electricity market regime, the consensus was developed on de-licensing generation while at the same time making provision for licensing in areas of trading and retail of electric power.

The press statement said, it was agreed that further discussions on the language of the draft would be held at a technical level for consensus building on the text of the proposed amendments, and include proposals of the provincial governments. The consensus draft is proposed to be submitted to the Council of Common Interests for approval and will then be presented to the parliament.