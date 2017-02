KARACHI: Chief of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Pakistan Farooq Sattar, and founder Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal have shaken hands at a seminar at Karachi University.

Attendees witnessed an ice breaking situation between the two leaders when Kamal offered his chair to Sattar.

“I can embrace him (Sattar) if you want,” Kamal said to a reporter who had requested the two leaders to shake hands again.