Ejaz Mehmood-MINCHINABAD-The historic building of General Bus Stand of Mandi Sadiq Ganj has been in a shambles due to the neglect of the district administration and highhandedness of the land mafia and encroachers.

It was built before the partition of Subcontinent and was approved by the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division. It provided a bus service for the famous city of Bathenda before Pakistan was made. With the passage of time, the cultural and national asset was destroyed by the encroachers and the land mafia with the connivance of the corrupt officials and privately operating stands owners.

In 2015, the tehsil administration had taken a strict action on the complaints of the people and got the bus stand evacuated from the land grabbers. The bus service was resumed once again after the grand operation.

Later, things came down to the same state again and the same land grabbers became the owners of the Bus Stand land with the assistance of the corrupt officials. It is pertinent to note that despite extorting ‘bus stand tax’, the municipality has taken no measures to improve its state of affairs. Moreover, the transport coming in from Lahore and Multan is still issued route permits for the General Bus Stand.

The second main reason for the closure of the bus stand are land grabbers who pay thousands of rupees monthly as extortion money to the RTA Secretary Bahawalnagar, The Nation has learnt.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner Shahid Nadeem Rana admitted the illegal act of China Cutting on the billions of rupees worth state land. He added that notices have been issued to the illegal occupants. However, Rana maintained, resuming of operations of the bus stand was not his responsibility but of the RTA.

RTA Secretary Abdual Jabbar was of the view that the Mandi Sadiq Ganj Bus Stand is a ‘C’ Class general bus stand and it doesn’t come under the responsibility of the RTA but TMA to run it. He also denied providing any illegal facilities to the private bus stand owners in return of bribery.

When the Assistant Commissioner was contacted later, he said that the notices have been sent to the grabbers regarding the illegal construction on the General Bus Stand land. But, in fact, the construction continued. Meanwhile, DCO Azhar Hayat was contacted and informed about the illegal act. He ordered Shahid Nadeem to visit the site and get the construction stopped which he did only on the orders of the DCO.