PHOOLNAGAR- The police implicated a man in a fake rape case allegedly at the behest of outlaws here the other day. Talking to media here at Press Club, Shehbaz Arain said that Pappi Lohari and his son Shani are notorious drug-peddlers in Phoolnagar. He said that Pappi Lohari and Azmat Bibi also run a brothel in the area. According to Shahbaz Arain, he forbade Shani and Pappi Lohari to the wrongdoings and illegal activities, which enraged Shani. The accused allegedly threatened mr Arain with dire consequences. Later, the police registered a fake rape case against him allegedly at the behest of the outlaws. He demanded the Sheikhupura Range RPO and Kasur DPO to look into the matter and provided him with justice.