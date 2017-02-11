Islamabad - A Senate standing committee on health on Friday directed the health ministry and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to formulate a pricing policy on stents within one month.

A meeting of the committee was held under the chair of Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi and the committee directed the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC) and the DRAP to present their reports regarding the pricing of stents in one month.

Senators Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh, Dr Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Ayesha Raza Farooq and Kulsoom Parveen, Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, Secretary Health Ayub Sheikh, National Institute of Health (NIH) Executive Director Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, DRAP chief executive officer Dr Aslam Afghani and other officials also attended the meeting.

The committee also recommended appointing the technical staff and increase in the NIH budget.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed in his briefing to the committee said that the NIH was operating under the health ministry and around 800 patients visit it on a daily basis.

He said that around 344 posts were lying vacant in NIH, which has machines as old as 30 years.

He also said that there was no shortage of rabies vaccine in the country and the quantity of anti-snake venom vaccines has reached 100,000 from 22,000 earlier.

The committee, however, expressed its concern over the non-availability of a specialist at the allergy centre.

Dr Afghani informed the committee that the DRAP has registered 55 types of stents of different companies after a transparent scrutiny of applications.

He said that according to an FIA inquiry, unregistered and low-quality stents had been placed in patients and the inquiry has recommended provinces to take action against the responsible persons.

He also said that there was no mechanism to control the price of stents in the country and the authority was working with departments to formulate a pricing policy.

According to him, the list of registered stents was available on the website of the authority. He also said that there no practice is in place in the world to control the price of stents.

Member committee, Sheikh remarked that the Pakistan Medical and Dental College must set a mechanism on the issue of stents’ quality and their pricing.

Tarar informed the committee that ministry of finance and other departments have been approached for hiring technical staff in the NIH.

She said that in the last one decade, no effective work was done in the NIH, however, now it was improving in service delivery.

She also informed committee that health laboratories are being established in all four provinces and there was a need for a public-private partnership for the uninterrupted provision of vaccines in the country.

The committee chairman said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide health facilities to the people and the government must resolve all matters pertaining to health departments.