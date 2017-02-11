LAHORE - Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri leader, Yasin Malik has announced to hold an All Parties Conference (APC) on Kashmir to highlight Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a news conference at the residence of PTI leaders, Ejaz Ch and Diwan Ghulam Mohayyoddin, she said that she was inviting different political and religious parties to attend the moot on Kashmir to be held in Lahore very soon.

Mishal said she wanted to show the world that entire Pakistani nation stood with the oppressed Kashmiris at a time when India had unleashed its brutalities on the innocent Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination.

She also accused India of sponsoring all sort of terrorism in Pakistan to divert world’s attention from the burning issue of Kashmir. Mishal is in Lahore to invite different parties to attend the Kashmir conference.