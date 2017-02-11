GUJRANWALA: -A woman left her five-month-old baby girl at the children ward of Civil Hospital Gujranwala here on Friday. The hospital administration informed police when the woman didn’t return after more than 12 hours. The medical staff at the hospital also informed that the woman used a fake name and address at the time of baby’s admission in the hospital. Doctors attending the abandoned child said that she is doing well after the treatment. Police have started investigation to find the heirs of the child.