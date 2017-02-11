ISLAMABAD - India’s propaganda about Pakistan’s isolation at the international level demonstrably failed as all three super powers – the United States, Russia and China - joined a multinational naval exercise that kicked off in Karachi on Friday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet members had claimed after the Uri attack – which left 10 Indian soldiers dead last September– that they would isolate Pakistan globally.

Subsequently, New Delhi launched a propaganda campaign against Pakistan accusing it of supporting extremists and allegedly exporting terrorism.

India especially marked the United States and Russia to achieve its goals against Pakistan.

India also attempted to target Pakistan-China ties.

However, Russia has continued to move towards better ties with Pakistan. New US President Donald Trump also disappointed India by vowing to work with Pakistan. Moreover, there was never a word against Pakistan by China.

The four-day multi-national “Exercise Aman 2017” that began in Karachi is being participated by 36 countries.

Besides the three world powers --- Australia, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, the UK and Japan are also participating in the exercise.

In a message, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said: “cooperation between international navies was imperative to counter the threats of terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy.”

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Indian attempts to isolate Pakistan had failed miserably.

“In fact they are isolated themselves,” he added.

Zakaria said that the multi-national exercise had proved, influential countries trusted Pakistan and wanted to work with Pakistan.

“The US and Russia are participating. China has always been there with us. See who is isolated,” he quipped.

Zakaria said Islamabad had been successful in convincing the world that Pakistan itself was a victim of terrorism and wanted to eliminate the menace from the globe, together with the other nations.

He said that before attempting to isolate Pakistan, India should stop funding terrorists and interference in the neighbouring countries.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had said that India had failed to isolate Islamabad as the world stood by Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir. He said that Pakistan’s relations with the world were improving since India started the blame game.

International affairs expert Dr Zafar Iqbal Cheema said that India tried its bit to discredit Pakistan but the world had shown confidence in Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

“India’s dream to become a super power cannot materialise due to its policies against peace in the region. They want to promote terror and become a super power, which is impossible,” he said.

Cheema said that if India was so much interested in peace it must curtail its defense expenditure. “India is building a secret nuclear city and advocating for peace. This is ridiculous!” Cheema contended.

Former ambassador Syeda Abida Hussain said the super powers were standing with Pakistan, which was a defeat for India.

“We need more diplomatic efforts to come closer to the US and Russia. Friendship with the super powers is of course in the interests of Pakistan,” she said.

Hussain said India was orchestrating terror in Pakistan and hurling allegations against Pakistan at the same time.

“They are pretending to be victims, while actually they are the aggressor,” she pointed out.

International affairs expert Dr Huma Baqai said that the participation of global powers in the naval exercises in Pakistan was a slap on India’s face.

“Modi was saying Pakistan has been isolated. Where are his claims now. Pakistan is re-emerging as a key regional player. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has further consolidated our position,” she added.

Dr Baqai said that the US and Russia acknowledged Pakistan’s importance and had paid no heed to Indian propaganda.

“They [India] are helpless as far as China is concerned. China is our all-weather friend,” she said.