ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan yesterday appreciated Pakistan Army’s continuous assistance and training support for capacity enhancement of police and other LEAs for counter-terrorism operations.

Speaking as the chief guest at a joint graduation ceremony of National Integrated Counter-Terrorism Course (NICTC) 9, held at the NICTC Pabbi, he lauded the sacrifices rendered by armed forces, civil society, intelligence agencies and other LEAs in the fight against terrorism.

The event was attended by Lt-Gen Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Inspector General (Training and Evaluation) and Islamabad IGP.

Earlier, on arrival at NICTC Pabbi, Central Command Commander Lt-Gen Umar Farooq Durrani received the interior minister.

According to a press statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a batch of 388 individuals of FC, police, Rangers and other law-enforcing agencies (LEAs) graduated from the National Integrated Counter-Terrorism Course 9.

With a widespread outcry over the implementation of 20-point National Action Plan, the government is stepping up efforts to that end at least to counter terrorism by enhancing the capacity of the law-enforcement forces.

As part of the efforts, the government, with the help of Pakistan Army, has launched tailor-made training courses for the FC, police, Rangers and other law-enforcing agencies (LEAs) to fight terrorism.

Thousands of personnel of these forces have been imparted counter-terrorism training at a state-of-the-art facility at National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi, established by Pakistan Army based on the doctrine it had developed from its experiences in fighting the lengthy war against terror.

Since setting up of NCTC, over 235,000 personnel, including international military troops from different countries, have been trained by Pakistan Army at this facility.

The training was organised on the direction from Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, which will continue to enhance operational efficiency of police and other law-enforcing agencies (LEAs).

Pakistan Army turned the tide in the national war against terrorism and extremism through sustained fighting and after huge sacrifices with a colossal blow to terrorists through operation Zarb-e-Azb in which hardcore terrorists, their networks and sanctuaries were smashed they had established near Pak-Afghan border, especially in North Waziristan Agency. The effort continues with Pakistan Army’s unwavering resolve through intelligence-based targeted operations against the terrorists and extremist forces which had challenged the writ of the state.

Nearly 200,000 troops of Pakistan Army remain deployed at Pak-Afghan border in Fata and Balochistan and efforts are underway to depute more paramilitary forces to take the national responsibility.

The government has established three international border entry points at Pak–Afghan border at Chaman, Torkham and Waziristan to curb terrorists’ cross-border movement. These efforts have helped restore writ of the government and keep peace in the terror-stricken regions across the country.

Under an elaborate mechanism, National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has been set up as part of the National Action Plan to rid the country of scourge of terrorism for lasting peace and stability. The government has also geared up efforts to implement remaining part of the 20-point National Action Plan in letter and spirit.





