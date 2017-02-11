SADIQABAD-Pakistan is an emerging economy of South Asia which offers a lot of potential and opportunities for foreign investors.

PML-N leader Sardar Munir Ahmed stated in a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Pakistan here the other day.

On the occasion, the PML-N leader pointed out that Pakistan and Vietnam are enjoying friendly relations, which spread over various sectors. He said that the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, intends to convert these relations into an everlasting business partnership. “It will also not only give stability to mutual relations of the countries but also will enhance interaction among people of the two nations,” he pointed out.

Later, a luncheon was arranged in honour of Vietnamese ambassador.

OFFICIALS APATHY FLAYED

A local politician Ch Mazhar Mehmood criticised the livestock officials for using the government-provided motorbikes for their personal use. He said that the bikes were provided to carry out official works. “Instead of working in the field, the officials remain restricted to offices,” he regretted, adding their indifference adds to the problems of farm owners. He demanded the Punjab Chief Minister, secretary Livestock and RY Khan DC to take notice of the officials’ negligence.