BHALWAL-The patients and their attendants are being fleeced in the shape of parking fee at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Bhalwal.

Contractors receive Rs10 parking fee from each biker for parking outside OPD of the THQ Hospital. Occasionally, vehicle owners and private contractors are seen exchanging harsh words. A Number of complaints germane to this hitch have been registered with the medical superintendent but to no avail. Local inhabitants demanded abolishment of parking fee to save the patients and their families from additional financial burden. They requested to the local administrator for free parking.

Safdar Hussain, a resident of Ashraf Colony, told The Nation that his new bike was lifted from outside the hospital when he brought his wife and child to the medial facility and parked the motorbike outside the emergency ward. After paying Rs50 as fine, he got back his bike from the contractor. When contacted, medical superintendent of THQ Bhalwal Zil-e-Husnain said that the contract was awarded after bidding of almost Rs350,000 and the hospital administration has nothing to do with it. He also added,”We are aware of the grievance of the patients and their families but there is nothing we can do.”

“Parking fee sounds justified if revenue so generated is utilised to subsidise treatment of the poor,” he said. Medical staff was of the view that entry of people in the hospital sans checking can pose security problem.