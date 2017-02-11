KHARIAN-Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said that not only violations at borders but enemies hiding inside the country are also dangerous and the country has been facing various threats since last 70 years.

He was addressing a graduation ceremony of 9th National Integrated Counter-Terrorism Course in Kharian here.

The interior minister said that coward foe is becoming puppet in the hands of Pakistan’s enemies but the peace achieved through the sacrifices of the armed forces is an example for the world.

He said that the enemies are defaming the name of the Islam as they are using it in war. “Our armed forces are dedicated and committed to the noble cause of defence of the motherland,” he declared, adding that wars are not fought with weapons alone rather passion and firm belief is the prerequisite for all wars.

Ch Nisar said that no one can defeat valiant armed forces of Pakistan, adding that the world must replicate the determination and dedication of Pak armed forces to purge the world of the menace of terrorism.

Earlier, Mangla Corps Commander Lt-Gen Umar Farooq Durrani received the interior minister on his arrival.

About 400 personnel completed the training and took part in practical exercises. The personnel of Rangers, FC and Police received training at the centre.