MULTAN-The Joint Committee of pharmacy retailers and wholesalers declared on Friday they would go on strike for indefinite period from February 13 against new policies being introduced by the Punjab Government to govern pharma industry.

The committee convened here with Akhtar Butt, Sheikh Muhammad Naem, Ali Hussain Siddiqui, Muhammad Hussain Sindhu, Azhar Baloch and others in attendance. “The rulers have hatched a conspiracy to render hundreds of thousands of pharma workers jobless. All legal and constitutional requirements are neglected and the government has got approved laws from the assembly while taking benefit of its majority in the house,” they added.

The Joint Committee claimed that not even a single stakeholder was consulted and an ambush was committed on the pharma industry. The committee observed that the motive behind this legislation was personal gains which would not only destroy the pharma industry but also deliver severe losses to the country.

The committee categorically declared that any law depriving hundreds of thousands of pharma workers would not be accepted and the pharmacy owners, retailers, wholesalers and pharma workers would fully resist these bids. “We’ll welcome any law that brings reforms in pharma industry but such draconian laws aimed at committing financial assassination of thousands of families will not be tolerated whatsoever,” they declared. They demanded the government to withdraw new pharma laws otherwise entire industry would go on strike from February 13 and the rulers would be responsible for any loss.