MULTAN-The Punjab government has added another Rs660 million to the existing Zakat fund, bringing the total annual budget for this head to over Rs4 billion.

Punjab Minister for Zakat Naghma Mushtaq Laang disclosed while speaking at the cheques distribution ceremony to deserving patients here at District Zakat Office on Friday.

The minister said that bank cheques worth over Rs29.2 million are being distributed among poor and deserving patients being treated at hospitals in Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.

Sharing details, she said that funds worth Rs16 million has been provided to hospitals in Multan divisions, Rs8.2 million Bahawalpur division and Rs5 million Sahiwal division. She said that Nishtar Hospital Multan got Rs6.5 million, Children Complex Rs3.7 million, MIC Rs3 million, Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicine Rs1.5 million, Noreen Zeeshan Hospital Rs1 million, Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur Rs4 million, Institute of Nuclear Medicine Bahawalpur Rs5 million, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan Rs2 million, District Hospital Sahiwal Rs5 million and Government Haji Abdul Qayum Hospital Rs1 million.

She revealed that the funds allocated for Guzara Allowance has been increased by Rs430 million and the new amount stood at Rs1.58 billion compared to previous Rs1.15 billion. She added that the number of beneficiaries of Guara Allowance also rose up to 132,000 from 95,000. Similarly, the allocation for healthcare institutions has been increased up to Rs300 million from Rs250 million and scholarships for the students Rs120 million from Rs80 million. She said that the funds for Marriage Grant and other heads have also been increased.

She revealed that a summary for regularisation of services of Zakat officials has been sent to the Punjab chief minister. “We’re trying our level best to get 2,800 contract officials confirmed,” she claimed. She declared the chief minister would soon announce this good news.