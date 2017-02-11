PESHAWAR - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is providing full support to the Chitral District Administration in the wake of the unfortunate incident when an avalanche hit village Shershal of UC Karimabad, Garam Chashma, Chitral.

On the special directions of KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, PDMA immediately provided relief goods and compensation to the affected families of Chitral, said spokesperson of the authority in a press release issued on Friday. He said that PDMA is in close contact with district administration. He further added that on special request of PDMA, National Disaster Management Authority has provided a helicopter for rescue and relief operation.

It was further added that 5 tons of food items have been delivered. The spokesperson further said that relief items including tents, blankets, mats, used clothing, quilts, socks, medicines, and other required items were also delivered to affectees of Astor-Pasti Madak and Garam Chashma valley of Chitral.

Besides, 41 people were transported, six critical patients were evacuated and medical treatment was provided to the needy patients in these cut-off valleys of Chitral district, the spokesperson claimed in the release. He also said that compensation cheques to the legal heirs of nine deceased persons were paid by PDMA/district administration at their door steps.

It was further said that PDMA control room is operational 24/7 and is in contact with all districts. People from each affected district can contact control room on helpline 1700 or 091-9223662 for rescue, relief or any other guidance, the press release said.