ISLAMABAD - PPP Senator Saeed Ghani Friday expressed his concerns over government's plan to privatise big airports. In a statement, Ghani said Civil Aviation Authority has earned Rs22 billion during current fiscal year and it is surprising that the govt wanted to privatise these economically viable assets. He said govt's advertisement in this regard is just a formality as it has already decided which individuals and companies have to be given these contracts.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-Feb-2017 here.
Saeed Ghani opposes airports’ privatisation
