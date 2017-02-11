ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the verdict of Supreme Court has exposed Sharifs. “Sharifs caught lying again: Setting up new sugar mills, on pretext of relocation, in cotton growing zone. SC verdict exposes Sharifs”, PTI chief said in a tweet on Friday. He further stated that“another case of Sharifs using State power for personal gains, this is called corruption.”