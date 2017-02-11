ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the verdict of Supreme Court has exposed Sharifs. “Sharifs caught lying again: Setting up new sugar mills, on pretext of relocation, in cotton growing zone. SC verdict exposes Sharifs”, PTI chief said in a tweet on Friday. He further stated that“another case of Sharifs using State power for personal gains, this is called corruption.”This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 11-Feb-2017 here.
SC verdict exposes Sharifs, says Imran
comments powered by Disqus