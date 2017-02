LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel will lay the foundation of Raiwind railway station’s reconstruction today.

According to MD Farrukh Taimoor Ghalzai, 150 million rupees will be spent on the construction of new building and the project will be completed by February 2018.

Moreover, 40 railway stations across the country are included in this rehabilitation and renovation program.