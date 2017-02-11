KARACHI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew Saturday said that UK and Pakistan have shared deep relations since past 70 years and they look forward to further strengthen them.

He said the cultural connection supported by people to people links were central to these bilateral ties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Karachi Literature Festival, he highlighted the importance of 70th anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations.

He said the British audiences should also get the privelege to experience Pakistan’s vibrant art and cultural offerings.

He also highlighted the participation of British authors in the ceremony including Shrabani Basu, Mirza Waheed Victoria Schofield and Mohammed Hanif.

Thomas Drew expressed his hope that UK-Pakistan cooperation on culture and arts would benefit Pakistan’s development in arts with the help of new audiences.