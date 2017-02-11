BAHAWALPUR- The district administration carried out crackdown on the food outlets selling adulterated and substandard items, and fined and sealed various points.

The raids were conducted in different areas throughout the city including Bahawal Victoria Hospital’s canteen where the environment was unhealthy and unclean. There were no cleanliness arrangements and the workers were without health certificates, gloves and caps. Thus, canteen was sealed.

The team raided Data Sweets and Bakers and Arfaat e Sheerein Bakery, Tasty Samosa Corner, Saraiki Chowk, Chicken Cottage and Panda Hotel where oil was checked using the oil testing meter. Similarly, the team imposed a fine worth Rs50,000 on Data Sweets Fareed Gate for using the substandard oil, Arfat e Sheerein Commercial Area Satellite Town was fined Rs5,000 and Asghar General Store Baghdad Road was fined Rs10,000 for selling expired products.

Director Food Muhatarma Nausheen Malik said that strict action was being taken against the adulteration mafia to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food. She asked the citizens to support the district administration in the campaign.