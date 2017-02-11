KASUR-A woman sustained critical burns after being set ablaze by her husband allegedly over some domestic issue here in village Kundan the other day.

According to the Changa Manga Police, Mumtaz Bibi was married to Bahsir Ahmed a couple years ago. They often used to quarrel with each other over minor domestic issue.

The other day, they argued with each over some domestic issue at which Bashir got enraged and set ablaze his wife. Resultantly, she sustained critical burns and was shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore. The police are investigating.