OKARA-The advanced studies in different subjects are need of the hour to compete with the world, said the Sahiwal Division commissioner.
The commissioner laid the foundation stone of the student hostel at Jinnah Hall on the college premises. He was chairing the meeting of the executive committee of the Cadet College. It was further told that the project would be completed at a cost of Rs170 million and 160 students would be accommodated.
