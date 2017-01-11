HYDERABAD: At least five members of a family have died allegedly due to suffocation.

Sources said that five people of a family, including, KifayatUllah, his wife Shahina, and his three little children were sleeping on the third floor of a three story house when their death happened.

The mother of the victim said his son along with his family had slept in the room with gas heater switched on.

The bodies were shifted to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

SSP Police said that the real reason will come to light after Forensic reports.