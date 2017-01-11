SIALKOT-An Agriculture Department team raided a fertilisers shop near BRB Canal Bridge Daska and recovered 500 bags of spurious fertilisers.

On the report of Assistant Director Agriculture Iftikhar Ahmed, the police have registered a case against Afzal Sahi and seized the 500 bags of spurious fertilisers.

CHILDREN MOLESTED: Two minor boys were molested in two separate incidents in Daska tehsil.

Ali Raza (10) was sodomised by accused Tanveer alias Kalu Jin in village Mitraanwali. In village Jaamkey Cheema-Motra, accused shopkeeper Hazratullah forcibly molested Ahmed Raza (7) when he went to his shop for buying some commodities. The victims were admitted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest so far.