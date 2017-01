Fire erupted in a construction company killing 7 people on the spot in Lahore, reported Waqt News.

The construction company is located in Manawa area of Lahore. Fire suddenly erupted in the company killing 7 people on the spot while 8 to 9 people were injured. 1122 rescue teams reached the spot and provided medical aid to the injured.

Fire brigade teams have managed to control the fire eruption.