Two months after he was sworn in as the 31st governor of Sindh, Justice (retired) Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui passed away in Karachi, reported Waqt News on Wednesday.

According to a Governor House spokesman, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani will serve as the acting governor of Sindh.

Siddique had been hospitalised soon after his appointment due to chronic problems but was discharged from the hospital after he showed signs of improvement.

The retired justice replaced a much younger Ishratul Ibad in November 2016 who had served as the 30th governor for at least 14 years. Siddique's appointment was met with much criticism from major opposition parties, especially Pakistan People's Party (PPP).