MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK government has approached the United Nations and other international forums to compel India to restart dialogues to ensure early solution to Kashmir issue, and stop human rights violation in the occupied valley.

Addressing a news conference at PWD Rest House, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday said efforts on diplomatic level for Kashmir cause have been geared up. An international conference on Kashmir in Islamabad proved very effective and such a conference will be held in Muzaffabad in the next few weeks.

He disclosed that more than 15,000 people including women and children have been injured and deprived of eyesight. To a question, the AJK president said the government of Pakistan has agreed to enhance water usage charges of AJK from 15 paisa to 1.10 rupees. He said that the government of AJK is giving priority to right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people, good governance and economic development.

Masood said that Pakistan was always determined to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Later, the president addressed the second round of youth policy dialogue organised by Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms in collaboration with the British Council here entitled “Our Youth Our Future: Creating Spaces for Youth-centric and Youth-led Policy-making”.

He said that two industrials zones, each in Bhimber and Mirpur and an Express Way from Muzaffarabad to Mirpur have been included in the CPEC which will transform AJK’s socio-economic landscape.

Around 200 young people from civil society shared their views with the president and asked critical questions regarding the uneven relationship between Islamabad and Muzaffarabad, poor infrastructure, lack of quality education and health facilities in the AJK.

Highlighting their imminent role, the president advised the youth to achieve excellence in their respective fields, become active and vibrant civic actors and develop skills to use modern Information communication tools in a more strategic and effective way.

To a question on education system, he stated that he envisions the right person for right job in universities besides minimal political interference and intended to initiate new degree programme compatible to the market needs and demands.

He laid greater importance on their character building, upholding moral and social values and upholding meritocracy for good governance in AJK.

“Youth and civil society of AJK should support government for better governance. We need to introduce reforms both at micro and macro levels to curb the menace of corruption in society,” said the president. On a point raised by research scholar Dr Waqas Ali on rising unemployment, he stated that government is making serious efforts to create opportunities for investment and private sector employment to reduce brain drain and provide opportunities of jobs for young people.

In today’s globalised world, no nation can make progress without increasing youth participation in the policy-making process and ensuring their economic empowerment, stated Ershad Mahmud, executive director of CPDR. Dr Waqas Ali, Director Programmes, said that in AJK, the majority of population comprises young people and deliberate efforts are required for to address issues like, unemployment, brain drain, capacity to better harness their untapped energies.

Issue of Jammu and Kashmir has a strong bearing upon socio-economic issues of young people of AJK, said Dr Waqas.

Zeenia Faraz, Head of Programmes-Society, British Council, said that the British Council in partnership with CPDR provided platform to youth aimed to build their capacity and develop a wider understanding regarding the key socio-economic areas and seek ways through which their feedback could be incorporated in decision-making practice. She also hinted to explore the possibilities to develop linkage between Kashmiri Diaspora settled in the United Kingdom and community in Azad Kashmir. Vice Chancellor Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) stated, ‘We are in transition stage and our universities are improving but lot to be done to build capacity and creating opportunities.”

Zulfiqar Abbasi, leading businessman, stated that the role of private sector must be made instrumental to generate economic opportunities for youth instead of providing jobs in public sector. He underlined the urgent need to conduct an economic survey of AJK so that realistic policies can be formulated on the basis of facts and figures.