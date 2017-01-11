ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said that Pakistan Army will continue to render full support to all state institutions working for the national security.

Chairing his first Corps Commanders Conference after appointment as new Chief of Army Staff, he directed the military authorities to continue the counter terrorism operations and already cleared areas be stabilised.

According to ISPR, the COAS also directed to intensify efforts for return of TDPs. He congratulated efforts of Strategic Organisations on successful test fire of Babur-3.

The forum took comprehensive review of security environment and operational preparedness of the army. The forum expressed satisfaction on progress of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and its positive effects on internal security.

The forum reiterated the Pakistan army’s resolve to be prepared to respond to all types of threat.

The forum also appreciated performance of military courts during the prescribed duration which resulted into reduction of terrorism.