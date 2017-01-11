ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary parties huddle on Tuesday failed to evolve consensus on granting extension to the military courts but it was agreed to have another session on the issue on the 17th of this month.

Besides opposition parties, JUI-F also came out against granting of extension to military courts and the party leader, Federal Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani, said they could not support extension.

The opposition parties, mainly PPP, also grilled the government for introducing amendment in the NAB law through an ordinance, and said the matter should be first brought before the parliament, if at all the government wanted to introduce some changes in the law.

On the issue of granting extension to the military courts, the leaders of opposition parties were of the view that they had extended support to the constitution of those courts out of compulsion and they were told at that time that the government would beef up the prevalent judicial system but nothing was done in this connection.

Leader of Opposition Khursheed Shah criticising the government said instead of putting the house in order the government was busy establishing parallel systems, which would only add to the existing complexities in the system.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the government wanted to evolve consensus on the issues of national importance and they wanted to take the opposition parties along, while taking such major decisions.

At the outset of the huddle under the chair of NA speaker Law Minister Zahid Hamid gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the issue, and highlighted the importance of granting extension to the military courts to keep up the momentum of ongoing Zarb-e-Azb operation.

Before attending the meeting, the opposition parties had held separate meeting at the chamber of the leader of the opposition to devise joint strategy on the issue of extension to military courts.

As the government and opposition parties were standing poles apart on the issue, it was decided that the government and heads of all the parliamentary parties should have another sitting with the aim to converge at some common ground on the issue.

Some of the leaders wanted an all parties conference before moving further on the issue.

Talking to media after the meeting, the parliamentary leaders said the government told them that it was interested in extending the tenure of the military courts for two more years and a bill should be prepared with consensus. They said the government could not satisfy them over the functioning of the courts and implementation of NAP.

Khursheed Shah said the opposition unanimously demanded that the government should honour its promises made at the All Parties Conference.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was of the opinion the government itself was not clear about its proposal for extension. He said they had put forward five questions to the government to answer about the performance of military courts, implementation of the NAP, performance of anti-terrorism courts, a briefing on national security and blueprint of the plan to move ahead for the elimination of terrorism.

Qureshi said the government had promised reconstitution of national security committee and it must honour that commitment.

He said the law minister admitted that maximum punishments to terrorists were given in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To a question, Qureshi said their opposition would not affect Operation Zarb-e-Azb. Qureshi remarked the government was using the military as a crutch. “Zarb-e-Azb was successful but how long will the government use the military as a crutch?” he asked.

Qureshi further said the government had not succeeded even in convincing its allies, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, to support the extension of the military courts.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sahabzada Tariqullah said they opposed constitutional amendments for formation of military courts in the past and there was no change in their position.

The meeting, which lasted for about one and a half hour, was also attended by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Dr Farooq Sattar, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Shireen Mazari, Naveed Qamar and tribal leader Shah Gul Afridi.