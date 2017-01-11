ISLAMABAD: Corruption is root cause of every evil. It has become one of the greatest challenges of the modern era said by Qamar Zaman Chaudhary, Chairman NAB while addressing at a ceremony in Pak Secretariat, Islamabad

He said that our father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali said “One of the biggest curses is bribery and corruption, that really is a poison. We must put it down with an iron hand”. NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy across the board.

Chairman said NAB is essentially a complaint driven organization which was established to eradicate corruption and looted money from corruption and it has adopted a proactive approach to curb corruption and corrupt practices from the country. NAB during the last 16 years has received about 3, 26,694 complaints from individuals and private / public organizations.

During this period NAB authorized 10992 complaint verification, 7303 inquiries, 3648 investigations, filed 2667 corruption references in respective accountability courts and overall conviction ratio is about 76 percent. Since NAB’s inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs. 285/- billion of ill-gotten money which was deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable achievement of NAB.

Qamar Zaman said that to create awareness against the ill effects of corruption among the youth of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau in collaboration with Higher Education Commission signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Over 42, 000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) have been established with the help of NAB and HEC in the country in universities, colleges and schools during the last one year to create awareness against corruption.

He said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad. The Forensic Science Lab has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

Pakistan is the only country whose CPI index decreased from 126 to 117 which was a great achievement. He added.

Students of Sindh Madressa tul Islam University Karachi were also attended the seminar.