ISLAMABAD: Federal police has decided to set up Services Centre’s (SC) to facilitate the citizens.

The citizens will be able to obtain copies of FIRs from these centres besides benefiting from other facilities

In the first phase 2 SCs will be set up and training will be imparted to police inspectors.

According to police sources 2 service centres will be set up in sector H-8 and sector F-6. The citizens will be able to obtain copies of cases, FIRs and other relevant documents. These centres will be supervised in police lines headquarters.

In the first phase all SHOs will be trained for public dealing. In the second phase training will be provided to Sub Inspectors, ASIs and constables. If these centres are proved beneficial then more centres will be established.