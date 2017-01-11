Bahawalpur-Police said that to ensure the rule of law and maintain peace are the top priorities of the police.

A meeting was held in the DPO Office where local parliamentarians were present. Bahawalpur District Police Officer Ashfaq Khan said that the implementation of the directions issued by the Punjab government and the law are being ensured and in this regard all the resources are being utilised. Bahawalpur District’s collective peace situation is satisfactory, the claimed.

He said that actions under the National Action Plan are in progress and to improve the situation the government has made new laws including ban on misuse of loudspeakers, hate speeches. In case of violation, cases are registered and offenders are being sentenced by the court, he said.

Special arrangements are being made for the security of the foreign engineers working on the Quaid-i-Azam Solar Power Project in accordance with Motorway Project. The engineers and other staff working on the project are being provided with the foolproof security, he said.

Arrangements for the educational institutes including Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been finalized. He heard the issues raised by the members of parliament and assured them of resolution of their problems.

A plan of action was presented to prevent the theft of cattle during fog. For its implementation, the SHOs have been issued directions throughout the district, he said. In city area, crime especially complaints of gambling at snooker clubs would be addressed, he said.