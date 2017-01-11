SARGODHA-Four youth allegedly attempted to rape the daughter of a local prayers leader (late) and cut her hair after they failed to do so.

The police said the incident occurred in village Kandan Kalan in the remit of Shahpur City police here on Tuesday.

Sanaullah, brother of the affected girl informed the police that his sister Laraib had exchanged harsh words with the accused namely Imran, a day ago over some issue. On Tuesday, Imran along with his three armed accomplices allegedly barged into his house and dragged his other sister Asia Bibi, 25, into a room. Sanaullah claimed that the intruders attempted to rape her but on resistance, cut her hair and also stripped her naked.

However on the intervention of the locals, the accused fled the scene. The police have registered a case against the accused on the application of Sanaullah.