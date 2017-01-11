NEW YORK - Human Rights Watch, a prominent international watchdog body, has urged Pakistan to "urgently" investigate the apparent abductions of four activists who campaign for human rights and religious freedom, stating their disappearances raise concerns of government involvement.

The four men, Salman Haider, a well-known poet and academic, and bloggers Waqas Goraya, Aasim Saeed, and Ahmad Raza Naseer, went missing or were taken away from different cities between January 4 and January 7, 2017.

“The Pakistani government has an immediate obligation to locate the four missing human rights activists and act to ensure their safety,” Brad Adams, HRW's Asia director, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The nature of these apparent abductions puts the Nawaz Sharif government on notice that it can either be part of the solution or it will be held responsible for its role in the problem.”

All four men were vocal critics of militant religious groups and Pakistan’s military establishment, and used the internet to disseminate their views, the New York-based Human Rights Watch said. "While the Pakistani Interior Minister, Nisar Ali Khan, directed the police on January 7 to speed up efforts to locate Haider, whom the government states it is not holding, a broader effort is needed to uncover the whereabouts and well-being of all four men," it said.

Goraya, an anthropologist who blogged on issues of religious freedom, and Saeed, a blogger and an administrator of a Facebook page hosting progressive views critical of religious extremists and Pakistan’s security policies, were reported missing from Wapda Town, Lahore, on January 4. Haider, a poet and professor at Fatima Jinnah Women University, went missing on the evening of January 6.

The government’s failure to provide information on the fate or whereabouts of a person taken into custody amounts to an enforced disappearance, which is a serious violation of international human rights law, Human Rights Watch pointed out.

“Disappearances” place individuals outside the protection of the law and make them more vulnerable to torture and other abuses, it said.

“The government needs to reduce the insecurity faced by journalists and activists, which has a severe chilling effect on their work,” Adams said.

“This requires the government holding responsible the militants – and its own security agencies – that threaten and attack them.”