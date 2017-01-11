ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-i-Islami on Tuesday requested the Supreme Court to summon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in-person to clarify his position in connection with his statements on Panama leaks.

The JI is one of the petitioners in Panama-gate, while others are Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Awami Muslim League (AML) and advocate Tariq Asad.

The JI filed a civil miscellaneous application (CMA) under Order XXXIII Rule 6 of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980 for in-person court appearance of Nawaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan.

It prayed before the apex court to summon the prime minister to clarify the controversy that has arisen due to his statements in order to reach the complete truth and in the interest of justice.

The JI contended that the prime minister in his speech on the floor of the parliament on May 16, 2016 duly televised to the whole nation explained his and his family’s position in response to the questions raised by the opposition regarding the Panama leaks. The extracts of the speeches especially the speech on the floor of the house are part of record before the apex court, the JI said.

It was further submitted that Nawaz Sharif and his children had taken the legal position and filed documents including the trust deed and the Qatari prince’s letter, which contradicted the earlier stance taken by the prime minister in his speeches.

“This contradictory stance warrants clarification, which is only possible through the personal appearance and explanation by the prime minister before the court,” the JI submitted, praying to summon the prime minister for his clarification in the best interest of justice.