ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case, today.

The counsel of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Naeem Bukhari, continued with his arguments.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeem-ul-Haque said that they had submitted all documents and evidence in court. He further stated: "We hope that the SC announces its verdict soon. Panama Leaks case is the last nail in corruption's coffin," he said.

In its remarks on Tuesday, the Supreme Court stated that the apex court does not have the legal authourity to investigate and then proceed to give judgement like a trial court. Justice Azmat Saeed added in the final remarks in course of yesterday's case proceedings that Disqualifying the Prime Minister over mere assumption will set a dangerous precedent.









