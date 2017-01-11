Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that lying by Prime Minister (PM) is not a minor thing as PM or president has to tender resignation if he is caught lying.

“Panama leaks has raised a question mark on the credibility of PM. Lying by PM is not a minor matter. If president or PM is caught lying he has to step down”, he said this while talking to media men before commencement of hearing of Panama leaks case in Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday.

All the old things of government proved fraud in Panama leaks case, PTI chief stated.

Country is sinking in loans. We are acquiring loans to pay installments of loan. He added.

PTI Chief said a country could not be run by taking loans. Country would run when we would raise income, he added.

PM is custodian of national wealth. If the PM is corrupt then how can tax be collected from others? There is no future of the country unless powerful dacoit of the country will be held accountable.

Regarding child maid Tayyaba torture case he said the child domestic servant should be administered justice.