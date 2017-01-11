LAHORE - President Mamnoon Hussain yesterday emphasised the need for adopting creative ways to bring national products at par with the international standards.

Chairing a meeting of Senate of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD), he said that value addition was imperative for increasing country’s exports. The President visited PIFD and chaired the 6th meeting of its Senate.

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, PIFD Vice Chancellor Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Secretary Commerce Azmat Ali Ranjha, Nayyar Ali Dada, Avais M Hussain, Ms Amina Qayyum Mirza, Ms. Noor Jehan Bilgrami and other members of the Senate were also present.

The academic, financial and administrative matters related to the institute were discussed and decisions taken. Mamnoon said that high expectations were attached with the PIFD and it could play an important role in increasing exports by introducing value-added products. He hoped that the PIFD would help in modernising the industrial sector. The President directed to take steps to raise awareness among the students about historical and civilisational matters besides professional education. He also directed the PIFD authorities to approach international institutes to equip themselves with the latest trends in fashion and design.

Senate approved finance report and the next year’s budget of the PIFD.

Later, the President also visited an exhibition of students projects and appreciated their works. He felicitated the PIFD students on receiving style award.