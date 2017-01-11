DERA GHAZI KHAN-A Punjab minister paid a surprising visit to Teaching Hospital here and suspended the medical superintendent over poor healthcare and absence of almost all the senior doctors and staff from the hospital.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique asked the patients and their attendants about the treatment facilities in Trauma Centre, emergency and other departments especially in Children Ward. The patients expressed disappointment over the provision of healthcare facilities in the hospital.

On poor administration, deteriorating condition of the patient, scattered hospital wastage and uncleanliness, the health authorities immediately suspended Medical Superintendent Dr Musa Kaleem under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (Peeda) Act.

Meanwhile, Dr Atiqur Rehman Chishti has been transferred from Muzaffargarh to DG Khan with additional charge of medical superintendent of the Teaching Hospital DG Khan.

Taking to the The Nation, newly posted MS said that he had assumed the charge on the order of Health Department. He vowed that hospital administration will try to do the best in all the departments. He hoped new change will be seen in the next few days.

On other side, a large number of patients and their attendants protested against the lady doctors and staff of department of obstetrics and gynecology (Maternity ward) over their “unethical behavior and shortage of medicine”.

The protesters informed the media men that they have been forced to purchase medicine including syringes, needles and cotton from market. They were facing many hardships due to poor administration regarding healthcare, they said.