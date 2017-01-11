SIALKOT-The ten youth trafficked abroad by a local gang went missing eight years ago and still there is no clue about their whereabouts. The aggrieved families demanded their early recovery.

Their families have sought the help of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Federal Minister for Interior Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, urging them to make arrangements for the early recovery of these missing youth in Muscat

Shehzad Liaqat, Bilal Aslam, Adnan Azam, Waqar Ehsan, Arif Gull, Waqar Arif, Sajid Nazir, Shabir Hussain, Bilal Sardar and Tanveer Sharif gave Rs50,000 each to human trafficker Pervaiz alias Sabu of village Saaroki, Gujrat for going to Muscat. The human trafficker had pledged to take them to Muscat through boats via Iran, the grieved families told the newsmen.

They said that the batch of their beloved ones had left their houses on August 06, 2009 (eight years ago) for going to Muscat with the golden dreams of heir lucid future abroad.

The families added that their beloved ones remained in contact with their families till they reached Tehran-Iran. “After this, they went missing, and since then we have been waiting for them for the last eight consecutive years. They added that Pervaiz had also gone underground.

They said, “We have been dying at every moment in search of our beloved sons, as no one is telling us anything about them. Our eyes are at the doors and have been waiting for our beloved sons.” They urged the Pakistan government to help them in recovering of the missing persons.

When contacted, FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that the grieved families have not yet contacted the FIA here. He said that the FIA will take all the necessary action against the human trafficker after the families formally contacts the FIA officials.

CLAIMS ON ROAD PROJECTS: A federal minister said that Baddo Malhi area will get an interchange in Sialkot-Lahore Motorway while carpeting of main Daska-Pasrur Road would start in March 2017 as announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal addressing a meeting of the Local Bodies heads added that the government has successfully removed the objections of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtaunkhaw provinces about the grand CPEC project.

He added that the CPEC project would also bring a revolution of prosperity in Pakistan. He said that the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would path to prosperity in Pakistan. It will bring about economic revolution, peace and employment opportunities.

Pakistan has made unmatched and exemplary development due to the effective policies under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he added.