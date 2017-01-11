LAYYAH-The Layyah Model Bazaar, established at a cost of Rs13 million, has failed to facilitate the citizens.

Model Bazaars chairman and MNA Afzal Khokhar had inaugurated the Bazaar on August 9, 2016 but half of the shops are still waiting for shopkeepers even after passing of sixth months.

Talking to The Nation, Shopkeepers Usman, Izahar Ahmad, Tofeeq Khan and others said that the district government had not provided the facilities required for running the business. They added that the shops are too much small due to which they have to suffer loss. The shopkeepers protested that on the time of agreement it was said that there are no electricity issue in the shops. However, they regretted, loadshedding has ruined their business.

They said that the administration allowed only one light in the shop which not fulfils the requirement. They protested that roofs of bazaar made with low quality iron sheet which is creating problems for them. When contacted, District Coordination Officer (DCO) Wajid Ali responded that the district government had provided all the facilities for shopkeepers according to the agreement. The Deputy commissioner said that rent of a shop in the Model Bazaar is just Rs2,500 while the electricity is free.