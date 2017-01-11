Renowned Urdu poet, humorist, travelogue and columnist Ibn-e-Insha was remembered on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

Ibn-e-Insha's real name was Sher Muhammad Khan and he was born in Jalandhar district of Indian Punjab in 1927. He later migrated to Pakistan.

His poetry was simple but had depth. The real cause of his popularity was his humorous poetry and columns.

His most famous ghazal ‘Insha Ji Uttho’ is a modern-day classic.

Ibne Insha's poetic works are Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues are "Awara Gard Ki Diary", "Dunya Gol Hey", "Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Taqub Main", "Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye" and "Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir".

His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab". His collection of letters is titled "Khat Insha Jee Kay".

Ibn-e-Insha died on January 11 in 1978 and was laid to rest in Karachi.