LAHORE - Jamhoori Watan Party head Shahzain Bugti said yesterday that his party had no objection if Pakhtoons of Balochistan wanted a separate province for themselves.

Shahzain held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan leader Qari Zawar Bahadur and discussed with him the political situation.

The grandson of late Nawab Akbar Bugti is in Lahore for past three days to hold meetings with leaders of different political and religious parties. Shahzain, on Monday, visited PAT head office in Model Town and met Khurran Nawaz Gandapur, the secretary general of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek.

Talking to media after meeting with Qari Zawar, Bugti described purpose of his visit to Lahore as to make contacts with different parties. He said he had not visited Lahore after death of his father Talal Akbar Bugti. “My purpose of visit is to hold meetings with leaders of different political parties and form a future political strategy.”

He added his party would strictly opposed the idea of giving nationality and right to vote to Afghan migrants.

“Afghan migrant should go back to their country,” said the leader of JWP. Shahzain said the heart of the people of Balochistan beat with Pakistan but the rulers did nothing for the development of the province.

To a question, he said corruption was not the only problem of Balochistan but it had plagued the entire country.

Qari Zawar said all political and religious parties should join hands to bring the country out of prevailing crises.