MULTAN-A person died while six others injured when an under-construction multi-storey building caved in here at Chungi No-6 in the precincts of Gulgasht Police on Tuesday.

The rescue workers feared that many others, majority of whom are thought to be labourers, are still under the debris, till filing of this report. The district administration suspected that the building collapsed due to poor material and weak foundation. The Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital declared emergency after learning about the incident.

The deceased could not be identified while some of the injured were identified as Naseer, Muzammil, Moen and Allah Ditta.

The injured and dead body were shifted to Nishtar Hospital while search for those buried under the debris is underway.

The building collapsed with a big bang and people around feared it was a bomb blast. The shopkeepers and passersby launched a rescue operation on self-help basis while Rescue 1122 personnel also reached the spot shortly.

They were joined by Army Jawans later on. The rescuers told the media that heavy machinery is needed to lift and remove the rubble.

The rescuers had to face hardships in carrying out rescue operation due to heavy traffic on Bosan Road. A severe traffic jam took place on the road after the incident and one side of road was closed for traffic.

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha also visited the spot and issued instructions for the rescue operation. Talking to the media, he said that the injured would be offered complete healthcare support. He added that the rescue operation would continue till recovery of last affectee. He said that a strict action would be taken against the persons responsible for this tragedy.

Meanwhile, police besieged the spot and beefed up security in the area.