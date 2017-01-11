ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday, while reviewing the audit objections about financial irregularities in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), asked the tax department to review its figures and share with the committee in the next meeting.

The PAC with Ashiq Khan Gopang in the chair reviewed the audit objections of 2013-2014 of the FBR.

The PAC expressed dissatisfaction over lack of regular departmental audit in the FBR.

The meeting was attended by the PAC members, Shafqat Mehmood, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Pervaiz Malik, Rana Afzal Hussain, Mian Abdul Manan, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Raja Javed Ikhlas and others.

The committee expressed displeasure over the irregularities in the figures provided by the FBR to the tune of Rs187 billion.

The FBR officials said the tax body recovered Rs16 billion. While, 29 cases of inland revenue services are still pending in various courts.

The audit officials told the committee that meetings of the Departmental Audit Committee (DAC) were held on a regular basis with the FBR.

The officials also informed the committee that the field offices of the FBR in Karachi and Lahore could not recover Rs42 billion in sales tax during 2013-2014.

The audit officials said that 200,000 applications of sales tax refunds were given to the FBR in Karachi, out of which only 2,000 were verified.