MUZAFFARGARH/LAYYAH-Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif yesterday reiterated his pledge not to rest until every person get best medical facilities across the province.

Speaking at the inauguration of 250-bed expansion project in Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust Hospital Muzaffargarh on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif said that it is a very important day as the state-of the art Recep Tayyip Erdogan Trust Hospital is being expanded to 350 beds with the addition of 250 more beds which has been set up with the cooperation of Turk government and people. Describing it the project as another milestone in Pak-Turkish friendship, he said that the friendship between people of the two brotherly countries is more than a relation between two brothers. He said that a modern and splendid hospital equipped with state-of-art facilities has been set up in Muzaffargarh, which stands as testimony to the help and assistance by a brother for another brother in the hour of need. He said that there is no other hospital of this kind and standard across Pakistan. The chief minister said that the cooperation extended by Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the people of Pakistan during flood of 2010 could never be forgotten.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the people of Pakistan would always remember the sincerity and brotherhood of the Turk leadership and people. He said that friendship between Pakistan and Turkey is unprecedented, which is based on deep-rooted historical, religious and cultural ties between the two countries. “The Turkish President has not only set up a hospital in Muzaffargarh but also sent doctors for running this facility,” he pointed out, adding that modern healthcare facilities are available in the hospital and treatment and medicines are being provided to the patients free of cost. The CM informed that the Punjab government provides funds while NGO Indus runs system of the hospital. He said that Kidney centre Multan is also being given under the supervision of NGO Indus .He said that Turkey has made tremendous progress under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and has become the 16th biggest economy of the world.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it is a historic occasion as a modern hospital set up with the hard earned money of Turkish people is being expanded. The chief minister said the hospital is a role model for other hospitals of the country. The Punjab CM appreciated the service of Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Secretary Health Najum Shah.

Meanwhile, the Punjab chief minister went to Hinjra House in Dera Din Panah where he condoled death of the father of Punjab Prisons Minister Malik Ahmed Yar Hinjra.

District Council Chairman Sardar Umar Hayat Khan Gophang, MPA Ahmed Qaswar Kareem Langrial, President National Press Club Rana Sheraz Bashir, Provincial Minister Makhdoom Syed Haroon Shah Bukhari, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gurchani, all MNAs and MPAs of Dera Ghazi Khan Division were present on the occasion.

LAYYAH reporter adds, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Maher Ijaz Ahmad Achlana and condoled the death of his sister with him. Shehbaz Sharif remained there for almost 20 minutes, however, did not meet PML-N workers, local bodies representatives and other citizens who had been waiting since morning in the minister’s house.

Only former provincial minister Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh, District Chairman Malik Umar Ali, District Vice Chairman Noor Mehboob, MNA Faizul Hassan, former MPA Abdul Shakoor Siwag, Layyah MC Chairman Hafiz Jameel and Chairman Union Council Mahr Saeed Ahmad Achlana met the Punjab CM during the visit.

No other parliamentarian in including MNA Syed Saqlian Shah, MPAs - Ch Ishfaq Ahmed and Qaiser Abbas Magsi attended the CM’s meeting.

On the other hand, affected people of river erosion staged a protest in front of the minister’s house after they failed to meet the Punjab chief minister. The protesters chanted slogans against the district administration and the Punjab government over not fulfilling their demands. Later, the chief minster left for Multan.