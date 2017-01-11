CHINARI: The Pakistan has handed over elderly woman to India on Humanitarian grounds at Chakoti Ori Aman Bridge connecting both sides of LOC.

The 50 years old woman had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LOC) and came into Azad Jammu and Kashmir area (AJK) on 20th October 2016.She spoke the language of some unknown state of India; The Pakistani Security Force today handed over her to India on Humanitarian grounds, while the Civil and Military officials of both the countries were present on the occasion.