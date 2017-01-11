ISLAMABAD: The attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Overseas Employment Corporation would send medical doctors to Saudi Arabia this month.

In an interview with Associated Press of Pakistan, Managing Director Perveez Ahmed Janjua said that OEC will organise a walk-in interview for the selection of consultants, specialists and resident doctors for Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health on January 14-15 in Karachi.

A Saudi delegation will visit Pakistan in this regard, he said. Saudi Arabia requires the services of doctors as consultant, specialists and resident in internal medicine, pediatric, general, surgery, orthopedic, family medicine, and radiology.

To a question, he said that salary and other terms and conditions will be settled at the time of interview.