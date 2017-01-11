KASUR-The district police arrested 3,450 proclaimed offenders and court absconders wanted in different cases of heinous crime during the preceding year 2016.

According to police, 227 members of 67 different dacoit gangs were arrested while 55 dacoits were eliminated in different shootouts with police. During crackdowns on illegal weapons, the police recovered 14 Kalashnikovs, 139 rifles, 426 guns, 1,165 pistols, 29 carbines and 14 mousers. The police also arrested 2,155 drug-peddlers and recovered 19 kg of heroine, 572 kg of hashish, 3 kg of opium, 80 kg of marijuana and 25,938 bottles of liquor from them.

The police also register 463 cases for violating Amplifier Act, 12 cases for hate material, 514 cases against the house owners for informing the police their tenants, 41 cases for wall chalking and 509 on the charge of displaying arms in public under National Action Plan.

students’ needs to be fulfiled

The government is utilising all available resources to equip children with quality education.

DC Ammara Khan stated while addressing a meeting of the District Public School (DPS) board of governors here.

She pledged to make the DPS a prestigious educational institution of the country, saying the government is fully aware of the students’ basic needs and will spare no effort for their fulfilment. She also advised the principal to organise teachers training programme at school to enhance their capacity.

On the occasion, the Kasur Deputy Commissioner asked the school principal to compile a report on the school’s expenses for the next meeting of the BoG.

Four of a gang nicked

The police claimed to have arrested four members of a notorious Farooqi Gang, including its ringleader, involved in several snatching incidents here the other day.

According to DSP (Saddr) Mirza Arif Rasheed, a team of Kot Radha Kishan Police arrested the four members of Farooqi Gang including ringleader Farooq alias Farooqi. The police said that the accused had been involved in snatching cash from people outside banks and ATM machines.

The police also recovered Rs100,000, four cellphones, three ATM and many SIM cards from their possession. Further investigations are underway.