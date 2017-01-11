LASBELA: A policeman was killed in the early hours today in Lasbela.

Speaking to the press SP Jamshed Tahir Noorani said that Khalid (30) was targeted at Nishtar Road by assailants. He further informed that the deceased was posted at Counter Terrorism Department Guard Headquarter.

SP Noorani said that the incident appears to be a case of personal enimity.

According to reports at the crime scene, two shells of 9mm pistol were found.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene after killing the cop. Police have shifted the body to hospital and started investigation.

Meanwhile, IG Sindh AD Khawaja has taken notice of the incident and has demanded an enquiry report.